Less than 10 per cent of tickets remain for Hartlepool’s Open Jar Tribute Festival
The Open Jar Tribute Festival, in Seaton Reach, Hartlepool, is set to attract nearly 10,000 people at its two-day tribute festival on Friday, September 6, and Saturday, September 7.
The lineup for the Friday includes tributes to Madness, Fleetwood Mac, Amy Winehouse, Gerry Cinnamon, the Beautiful South Housemartins and Kings of Leon.
On Saturday, guests can expect tribute performances to Robbie Williams, Mumford and Sons, Oasis, Pink, Harry Styles, The Spice Girls, Coldplay, George Ezra, Arctic Monkeys, Sam Fender and ABBA.
Saturday is also set to feature a tribute DJ set by Kevin and Perry and a comedy tribute act to Peter Kay.
The co-organiser of By The Sea Leisure, Joe Franks, said: “A lot of the acts are travelling from all over the country to perform.
"I am really excited after how last year went.
"We have managed to bag all of the best acts.
"There is no reason why this year will not be bigger and better.”
Festival goers can expect a range of fairground rides and food and drink stalls as part of the weekend’s entertainment.
This is the final event of the summer following on from the successes of Soundwave Festival, Clubland by the Sea and Cafe Mambo Ibiza by the Sea.
Organisers have also decided to host a special guest of honour at Saturday’s event.
Joshua Jessop, 15, will be presented on stage to thousands of spectators to raise awareness of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) – a condition Joshua has.
DMD is a genetic disorder characterised by progressive muscle degeneration and has a short life expectancy for those with the illness.
Speaking about the efforts Joshua’s mum Karen Jessop has been doing to raise awareness, Joe said: “I commend her for what she is doing.
"We thought, what can we do to add to this? And I thought what better way than introducing him as the guest of honour to raise more awareness and to give him something to look forward to.”
For more information and to buy tickets for the event see https://www.openjartributefest.co.uk.
