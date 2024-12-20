Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of festive fundraisers are expected to brave the cold weather and take the plunge in this year’s Boxing Day Dip.

Organised by Hartlepool Round Table, the popular event which sees hundreds of locals take the plunge in the name of fun and charity every year.

On Thursday, December 26, dippers will meet and register at The Marine Hotel, in Seaton Carew, before heading down to the beach and into the sea at 11.30am.

The Marine Hotel will be open from 10am where it will be serving breakfast buns and hot drinks for dippers and spectators as well as registering and booking dippers in.

Bare-chested dippers at Seaton Carew for the 2023 Boxing Day Dip..

More than 600 dippers braced the chilly North Sea in 2023 and organisers are hoping for another strong turnout this year.

Hartlepool Round Table chairman James Black said: “We have raised thousands and thousands of pounds since the Lions handed the dip over to us and we are very proud to continue the tradition.

"Since then it has grown and grown.

"We saw our biggest number of participants last year and we are hoping to increase that this year and be one of the biggest events of its kind in the UK.”

Following the dip, the Marine Hotel will have six rooms open for people wishing to dry off and get changed.

James added: “We try and make it as easy as possible for people to take part in.

"We will once again have the RNLI and Coastguard on site providing support.”

Registration is still open, at £5 per person, and can be done online at https://www.hartlepoolroundtable.co.uk/boxing-day-dip.html.

Don’t forget to follow our dip coverage on December 26 at www.hartlepoolmail.co.uk.