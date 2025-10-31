The Hartlepool Borough Council produced fireworks display is taking place on Saturday, November 1, at Seaton Carew, from 2pm.

The weather forecast for this year’s fireworks display looks promising, with only a slight chance of rain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a range of activities and entertainment throughout the afternoon and evening including a children’s fairground, street food vendors, music and circus and hoop workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can expect a sunny afternoon, with highs of 11 degrees Celsius, and a clear night with lows of eight degrees Celsius.

The Met Office has also predicted a 20% chance of rain for the day and a gentle breeze.

Visibility is expected to be very good for the firework display itself which is set to start at 7.30pm and set to a powerful musical soundtrack.