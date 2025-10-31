What to expect from the weather at Hartlepool’s annual fireworks display

The Hartlepool Borough Council produced fireworks display is taking place on Saturday, November 1, at Seaton Carew, from 2pm.
The weather forecast for this year’s fireworks display looks promising, with only a slight chance of rain.

There will be a range of activities and entertainment throughout the afternoon and evening including a children’s fairground, street food vendors, music and circus and hoop workshops.

People can expect a sunny afternoon, with highs of 11 degrees Celsius, and a clear night with lows of eight degrees Celsius.

The Met Office has also predicted a 20% chance of rain for the day and a gentle breeze.

Visibility is expected to be very good for the firework display itself which is set to start at 7.30pm and set to a powerful musical soundtrack.

See here for parking details and restrictions.

