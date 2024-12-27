Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Members of a history club helped reunite a soldier’s military medal with his family after more than 100 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Margaret Hedley, chair of the Wheatley Hill History Club, presented Gary Mains, a relative of Private Albert William Dove, with The British War medal at Wheatley Hill War Memorial.

Albert, of the Yorkshire Hussars, was sadly killed in 1916 during the Battle of the Somme at the age of 24, leaving behind his wife Ada and baby daughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In October 2023, Wheatley Hill History Club was contacted by Ian Lofthouse, a descendant of the Atkinson-Butcher family of Wheatley Hill, after Albert’s medal was found among his mother’s possessions.

Gary Mains, a descendant of Albert William Dove, is presented with Albert's medal by Margaret Hedley, chair of the Wheatley Hill History Club.

Albert was working as a putter at Thornley pit at the time he enlisted into the war and lived at Pyman Street, in Wheatley Hill.

Members of the Wheatley Hill History Club carried out a detailed family history search to try and find a blood link between the Atkinson-Butchers and Doves without success.

Margaret said: “Ian told us that his grandfather worked at Thornley pit before the First World War and was exempt from war duties as a result of an injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With this information, we believe that Mr Atkinson probably worked with Albert Dove – the two families may even have been friends – and when Albert was killed and his wife received his British War Medal, Mrs Dove appears to have given it to the Atkinson family.

The members of Wheatley Hill History Club helped reunite the family of a soldier killed during the First World War with a medal he received. The soldier, Albert William Dove, is pictured on the left.

"This could be for several reasons.

"She may have felt uncomfortable having the medal in the house as a constant reminder of her husband’s death, or Mr Atkinson could have told Albert how he disappointed he was not being able to join the war with him, a conversation likely relayed to Mrs Dove, and she handed the medal to him after Albert’s death as a token of their friendship.”

One of the history club’s military historians, Fred Bromilow, knew members of the Dove family, in Thornley, and contacted them about the medal.

Margaret said: “One of them, Gary Mains, related to Albert through his mother’s side of the family, was delighted to hear that the medal was returning to the family.”