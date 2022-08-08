Work of Hartlepool's ambulance heroes to be highlighted in new BBC series

With the ambulance service now under unprecedented pressure, the series follows crews across the region including Teesside and County Durham. The first episode includes scenes from the emergency operation centre based in Wynyard.

Along with centres in Hebburn and Newcastle, Wynyard operates 175 double crewed vehicles and 220 patient transport vehicles as well as 45 rapid response cars, a fleet of support vehicles including driver training and specialist vehicles for the Hazardous Area Response Team.

Now on its ninth series, the team from production company Dragonfly were embedded with NEAS to film footage for the BAFTA-award winning series between January and April 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ambulance is on BBC1 on Thursday, August 11 at 9pm.

Each of the 12 hour-long episodes features ambulance staff helping their patients during one particular shift, following them in real time with their colleagues in the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) where decisions are made in a highly pressurised environment.

More than 200 people worked on the series, either in front of the camera or behind the scenes.

As well as featuring emergency incidents, the series highlights a number of issues faced across the North East.

These include mental health, domestic abuse and health and social care issues, as well as delayed responses to patients caused by spikes in demand or pressures across the health system.

NEAS employs more than 2,900 people and covers 3,200 square miles across the North East, serving 2.7 million people. In 2021/22 it answered more than 1.15 million emergency 999 and 111 calls.

North East Ambulance Service chief executive Helen Ray said: “The programme really shows how amazing our teams are in their care and treatment of patients.

“It highlights the dedication and commitment from every member of team NEAS as they strive to give the best quality care to every patient they meet. I’m incredibly proud of them all.”

"Each episode shines a light on the wide range of patient needs faced by our service; whether that be emergency response for life threatening illness, support for mental health or social care needs, or alcohol and drug use.