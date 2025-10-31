A “game changing” new nuclear power plant in Hartlepool is planned to be operational within the next decade.

Project leaders for the UK’s first Advanced Modular Reactor (AMR) power station outlined the next steps in making the plans reality to local key stakeholders at Hartlepool College of Further Education on Thursday.

It comes after American company X-energy and Centrica, a major UK energy business and investor, announced a Joint Development Agreement to spearhead new nuclear plans in Britain in September.

Land next to the Hartlepool’s EDF nuclear power station has been selected as the first place outside the USA to site the cutting-edge AMR technology.

Construction work is hoped to start around 2030 and become operational in 2035/36.

Project leaders say the development, worth an estimated £12 billion over its lifespan, would generate enough clean energy to power 1.5 million homes and create thousands of good jobs for generations to come.

Some 2,500 people would work on site as well as supporting hundreds of jobs during its construction and in the wider supply chain.

Its development coincides with Hartlepool Power Station coming to the end of its life, currently set from 2028.

Denis O'Sullivan, of Centrica (left) outlines the next steps in the project to bring a new advanced modular reactor nuclear power station to Hartlepool, in the stakeholder event at Hartlepool College of Further Education.

Leon Flexman, X-energy’s UK corporate affairs director, told the Mail: “What we want to do is write the next chapter in the history of nuclear power generation at Hartlepool, providing not just continuity of employment working with local companies but to grow that expertise and base with a new advanced modular reactor power station here in Hartlepool.”

He said the town “ticks a lot of boxes” with land designated for a new nuclear power station, existing expertise, and the ability to provide Teesside industries with high temperature steam as a greener alternative to fossil fuels.

Denis O’Sullivan, development director at Centrica Power, added: “Delivering this new power station will not only secure a stable, clean energy source but also create thousands of high-quality, skilled jobs for decades to come.

"We look forward to working closely with EDF, local partners and others to ensure this project delivers maximum benefit to the community.”

Thursday’s event kicked off a new phase of stakeholder and community engagement.

MP for Hartlepool Jonathan Brash described the project as a “game changer” for the town and said everyone has a part to play.

“This is the biggest deal in Hartlepool’s history and a pivotal moment for Britain’s clean energy future,” he said.

Hartlepool Borough Council managing director Denise McGuckin, said Thursday’s event was the culmination of years of work behind the scenes.

She said: “This is a huge milestone for me. I’ve been championing this for many, many years and I cannot tell you how pleased I am today.

"This is the starting line. Hartlepool will lead the way in nuclear technology for the future.”

Gary Riches, vice principal at Hartlepool College of Further Education, said it was ready to play a pivotal role in shaping the future workforce.

Next steps will include preparatory works to assess the Hartlepool site, negotiations with the government, securing more investors and gaining the necessary regulatory approval and planning permissions.

A new company will also be created to lead and manage the project.