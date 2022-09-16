Hartlepool Cricket Club Under 16s just lost out to their Sedgefield counterparts in the match at Park Drive recently to lift the Ian Jackson Memorial Junior Cup.

Every year a Hartlepool junior team competes against a local side in the same age group as Ian’s son Max for the cup.

After a close match with some excellent batting and bowling by both sides, Sedgefield edged home with three wickets and one over to spare before a big crowd which included Ian’s family.

His wife, Louise Jackson, said: “Ian coached a lot of the Hartlepool juniors who played in the match, and he would be so proud with how they’ve progressed in recent years.