Young Hartlepool and Sedgefield cricketers play out thrilling match at Park Drive in memory of popular player Ian Jackson
Young cricketers staged a thrilling match to remember Hartlepool Cricket Club favourite Ian Jackson.
Hartlepool Cricket Club Under 16s just lost out to their Sedgefield counterparts in the match at Park Drive recently to lift the Ian Jackson Memorial Junior Cup.
Every year a Hartlepool junior team competes against a local side in the same age group as Ian’s son Max for the cup.
After a close match with some excellent batting and bowling by both sides, Sedgefield edged home with three wickets and one over to spare before a big crowd which included Ian’s family.
His wife, Louise Jackson, said: “Ian coached a lot of the Hartlepool juniors who played in the match, and he would be so proud with how they’ve progressed in recent years.
“The memorial cricket events mean so much to the family and I’d like to thank everyone for their continuing support.”
The match followed hard on the heels of the club’s annual Ian Jackson Memorial Double Wicket Competition.