A group of young female cricketers are celebrating after winning two separate adult competitions this summer.

Hartlepool Cricket Club’s Women’s 1st XI team successfully made it to two finals this season after a number of nerve-wracking games.

At the Durham Women’s T20 Final on Thursday, August 21, the team "held their nerve” and won by one run.

At the North Yorkshire & South Durham Cricket League Women’s Hardball 100 Final on Sunday, August 31, they won by 24 runs and bowled their opponents out in 96 balls.

Kathryn Semple, lead coach for Hartlepool Cricket Club’s women’s team, said: “I knew they were cable of winning if they held their nerve, played as a team supporting each other and went out with confidence and positivity.

"In the past, nerves have impacted on our games during finals."

The town’s female cricket team has members aged between 13 and 26, giving the club “an average of only 16”.

Speaking about the games, Kathryn said: “After winning the first final, the team were elated.

"The match was on the evening of GCSE results and four of the girls had received excellent grades so it was a double celebration.

“After winning the second final, I think there was a lot of shock and disbelief.

"To think that they have won the double at such a young age was incredible, but also a big surprise to them.

"To actually get the girls to believe in themselves and their talent is a hard task and this has shown that they are extremely talented.

"They have excellent team dynamics and ultimately, they are all friends – or ‘cricket sisters’ as they refer to themselves.”

The team begin their indoor training sessions in January ready for the upcoming season, and start to play outdoors in April.

They train weekly throughout the season, with many also playing up to five times a week in their own county and age groups.

Chris Smith, Hartlepool Junior Cricket Club chairperson, said: “This team never knows when they are beaten and will always play hard until the end.

"Throughout the season, there have been some brilliant individual performances, but every player has stepped up at some stage with key runs, wickets or outstanding pieces of fielding.”