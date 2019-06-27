Young Hartlepool stars are come out tops British Dodgeball Championships
Hartlepool’s dodgeball club is “bursting with pride” after its young players came home with two titles after competing in a national competition.
The town’s Mavericks Dodgeball Club saw five of their junior teams qualify for the British Dodgeball Championships on Saturday, June 22, in Liverpool.
Their Under 11’s Bambis team became British champions for the second year running, while the Under 13’s Bucks finally won the British Championships after bringing home silver last year.
And there were good showings from the Mavericks’ other qualifiers; the Under 9’s Blitzens and two U16 teams Hinds and Stags.
Steph Robson, who founded the Mavericks in September 2016 with Lucinda Stott, said: “They played against some of the best junior teams in Britain.
“After such a long day and uncomfortable heat our players performed exceptionally and we are bursting with pride!”
She said of the Bambis’ championship success: “This is astounding as this is only our second year of competitive dodgeball.
“No words can describe this young team, their talents and their drive.”
And she said the Bucks’ win was fully deserved after working incredibly hard.
The Blitzens came home with silver after missing out by just a point and performed brilliantly on the day.
The Stags performed with talent and drive, and after a promising start finished as bronze medal holders within their age category.
The Hinds came fourth in their age category which Steph said they should be immensely proud of as despite being a young team they are already competing with the best within an older age group.
She added: “Our u16’s have worked really hard and continued to improve. They won the u16 Stafford Open and qualified 1st and 2nd in the Manchester qualifiers.
“It was a huge achievement to be placed 3rd and 4th in the British Championships.”
Steph and Lucinda began The Mavericks to give children and adults the opportunity to have fun, get fit and learn a new sport.