Police appeal after woman left with spinal injuries in HGV collision on the A19

The incident happened at around 9.37am on Wednesday, July 20), leaving the female driver of the Ford Focus with spinal injuries.

Cleveland Police have said the car was stationary with its hazard warning lights activated in lane one near Elwick, when a Renault HGV cement mixer which was travelling in lane one collided with the rear of the Focus, causing serious damage.

A single female occupant was in the driver’s seat of the Ford Focus. She had to be rescued from the car by fire crews, and was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton.

Police are asking for people with dash cam footage of the incident to get in touch.

Cleveland Police said: “Fire Brigade colleagues extracted the Focus’ driver, in her 40s, who was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment to spinal injuries.

“The HGV driver, aged 40, sustained bruising to his shoulder and elbow and was seen at hospital but not kept in.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal in particular for anyone with dash cam footage from the area at the time to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 126530.”

Three fire engines from Hartlepool and Stockton attended the incident and the North East Ambulance Service dispatched one paramedic crew to the scene.