Police, fire brigade and the ambulance service were called to the A19 northbound at Elwick following the collision between a Ford Fiesta and HGV.

Three fire engines attended and the road was closed from the A689 slip road onto the A19, before reopening at around 12pm.

Cleveland Police have said one woman sustained injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the incident just after 9.30am.

The North East Ambulance Service dispatched one paramedic crew and took the patient to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees.

The incident happened at around 9.35am.

Cleveland Police said earlier on Wednesday: “Police and other emergency services are on scene at a two-vehicle collision involving a Ford Fiesta and a HGV which took place around 9.35am on the A19 northbound near Elwick.