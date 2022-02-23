A number of Independent Union, Conservative and Independent councillors have put forward a motion on the issue and is due to be considered at this week’s Full Council meeting on Thursday, February 24.

It proposes the council writes to MP Jill Mortimer to ask for her help in lobbying Parliament for greater powers for local authorities to take control of derelict buildings and sites that they say “ruin our communities and stifle economic growth”.

Labour Party councillors say they are fully behind the move and will support the call.

Labour councillors Pamela Hargreaves and Ben Clayton with neighbourhood police on The Hourglass pub site after the fire last September.

Labour councillor Pamela Hargreaves, who represents Manor House ward, said too many properties remain empty and derelict for far too long and need to be brought back into use.

She said: "They blight our communities and we need the toughest possible action to ensure that we can get these properties back into use.”

Last summer, the council also installed shutters on empty care home Admiral Court on Cleveland Road after it repeatedly became a target for vandalism and antisocial behaviour including fires.

Hartlepool Labour Group leader Cllr Brenda Harrison. Picture by FRANK REID

Labour Group leader Cllr Brenda Harrison added: “We are very happy to support this motion because we are always happy to work with the coalition who runs our council when they propose things that could be of benefit to the residents we serve and getting derelict properties back into use clearly does that.”

And De Bruce ward councillor Rachel Creevy, said: “After 12 years in office it really is about time this Conservative Government did something to tackle derelict properties in towns like ours and I hope our MP responds to this demand and acts quickly to ensure our council gets these new powers.”

The motion has been signed by council leader Shane Moore, and Cllrs Paddy Brown, Cameron Stokell, Christopher Groves, Peter Jackson, Gordon Cranney, and Brian Cowie.

Thursday’s Full Council meeting starts at 6pm and will be held at Mill House Leisure Centre, in Raby Road.

