'A shining example' - Take a tour inside new Hartlepool bungalows built at The Green by Placefirst

By Nic Marko
Published 11th Jun 2024, 10:12 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2024, 10:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Work has been completed on 12 "high quality" two-bedroomed bungalows to mark the final phase of an award-winning regeneration scheme.

Hartlepool Borough Council planning department approved proposals from developer Placefirst in 2021 to provide the bungalows on vacant areas of land at the end of Rodney Street, near Murray Street.

Now the rental operator has confirmed work has been completed and released photos revealing the interior of the two-bedroomed bungalows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The development represents the “final stage” of Placefirst’s regeneration project called The Green, which has won a series of regional and national property awards.

Images of the 12 new bungalows off Rodney Street in Hartlepool which complete Placefirst's The Green Development. Pic via Placefirst.Images of the 12 new bungalows off Rodney Street in Hartlepool which complete Placefirst's The Green Development. Pic via Placefirst.
Images of the 12 new bungalows off Rodney Street in Hartlepool which complete Placefirst's The Green Development. Pic via Placefirst.

The 12 bungalows takes the number of long-term private rental properties at The Green to 98.

All properties are pet friendly, with high-specification kitchens and bathrooms, a private patio, and access to communal green space complete with a children’s play area.

Bosses at Placefirst said this is in line with their commitment to deliver “a flexible and comfortable living experience akin to homeownership”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Objections raised over plans for new Hartlepool bungalows off Dumfries Road
Inside one of the 12 bungalows.Inside one of the 12 bungalows.
Inside one of the 12 bungalows.

Project director Phil Jones said: “Seeing The Green fully complete is a real milestone.

“It rounds off The Green as a shining example of what all new neighbourhoods should aim to deliver. A range of housing solutions to suit everyone, to truly regenerate and integrate the local area for Hartlepudlians.

“The new bungalows, and The Green as a whole, will help to ease local housing demand by providing high quality, professionally managed accommodation, setting a new standard of quality for renting.”

The Green also has a dedicated resident services manager and tenants are guaranteed a “fully maintained, high-quality home for as long as they like”.

Would-be residents can register their interest for available homes at www.placefirst.co.uk/the-green/ .

Related topics:HartlepoolHartlepool Borough Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.