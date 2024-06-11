Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work has been completed on 12 "high quality" two-bedroomed bungalows to mark the final phase of an award-winning regeneration scheme.

Now the rental operator has confirmed work has been completed and released photos revealing the interior of the two-bedroomed bungalows.

The development represents the “final stage” of Placefirst’s regeneration project called The Green, which has won a series of regional and national property awards.

Images of the 12 new bungalows off Rodney Street in Hartlepool which complete Placefirst's The Green Development. Pic via Placefirst.

The 12 bungalows takes the number of long-term private rental properties at The Green to 98.

All properties are pet friendly, with high-specification kitchens and bathrooms, a private patio, and access to communal green space complete with a children’s play area.

Bosses at Placefirst said this is in line with their commitment to deliver “a flexible and comfortable living experience akin to homeownership”.

Inside one of the 12 bungalows.

Project director Phil Jones said: “Seeing The Green fully complete is a real milestone.

“It rounds off The Green as a shining example of what all new neighbourhoods should aim to deliver. A range of housing solutions to suit everyone, to truly regenerate and integrate the local area for Hartlepudlians.

“The new bungalows, and The Green as a whole, will help to ease local housing demand by providing high quality, professionally managed accommodation, setting a new standard of quality for renting.”

The Green also has a dedicated resident services manager and tenants are guaranteed a “fully maintained, high-quality home for as long as they like”.