'A shining example' - Take a tour inside new Hartlepool bungalows built at The Green by Placefirst
Hartlepool Borough Council planning department approved proposals from developer Placefirst in 2021 to provide the bungalows on vacant areas of land at the end of Rodney Street, near Murray Street.
Now the rental operator has confirmed work has been completed and released photos revealing the interior of the two-bedroomed bungalows.
The development represents the “final stage” of Placefirst’s regeneration project called The Green, which has won a series of regional and national property awards.
The 12 bungalows takes the number of long-term private rental properties at The Green to 98.
All properties are pet friendly, with high-specification kitchens and bathrooms, a private patio, and access to communal green space complete with a children’s play area.
Bosses at Placefirst said this is in line with their commitment to deliver “a flexible and comfortable living experience akin to homeownership”.
Project director Phil Jones said: “Seeing The Green fully complete is a real milestone.
“It rounds off The Green as a shining example of what all new neighbourhoods should aim to deliver. A range of housing solutions to suit everyone, to truly regenerate and integrate the local area for Hartlepudlians.
“The new bungalows, and The Green as a whole, will help to ease local housing demand by providing high quality, professionally managed accommodation, setting a new standard of quality for renting.”
The Green also has a dedicated resident services manager and tenants are guaranteed a “fully maintained, high-quality home for as long as they like”.
Would-be residents can register their interest for available homes at www.placefirst.co.uk/the-green/ .
