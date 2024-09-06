Allotment holders urged to ignore 'Chinese whispers' ahead of talks over potential rise in Hartlepool fees

Leading councillors have stressed the importance of "working together" with allotment holders and urged people to ignore "Chinese whispers" ahead of potential fee increases.

The findings by ERS Research & Consultancy include recommendations that the council should “consider increasing allotment fees by a minimum of 25%” along with a 5% increase in subsequent years.

Other suggestions include a 50% increase in fees for new tenants from April 2025, with a 5% increase in subsequent years, and, where rents are to be increased, concessionary rates are considered.

Hartlepool allotment holders, who are pictured here opposing a fees rise in 2023, are facing another potential rise in 2025.

The independent report added fees have been “static for a number of years” and the increase “would bring the cost of allotments in line with the average charge among other local authorities with similar levels of deprivation”.

The findings went before the latest meeting of the council’s adult and community based services committee, with a packed public gallery present for the allotments report.

Councillor Gary Allen, chair of the committee, said members are keen to engage with plot holders as part of the process and encouraged them to voice their views through the allotment associations.

He added: “We know how important it is to people in the town.

“The purpose of this report is to build a future for allotments, to show sustainability, to protect future funding.

“People have had these in their families for 40,50,60 years and we know how emotional it can be.”

His Labour colleague, Cllr Brenda Harrison, the leader of the council, added in the town there has been “Chinese whispers” recently about what is happening and it is important people “get to the facts”.

She said: “I think we need to work together, I think everybody in this room knows that the Labour group has been extremely supportive of allotments.

“We are very much in support of allotments continuing as well as we can under the present situation.”

A review of the fees will take place with engagement with tenants also set to take place before any final decision is made.