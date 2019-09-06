Appeal launched after takeaway plans rejected for former Hartlepool pub

The proposed site at the former Saxon pub

Proposals were submitted by Mr M Jagpal, from Ingleby Barwick Land and Property Developments, earlier this year to convert a vacant unit at the former Saxon site into a hot food takeaway.

The former pub has since been turned into a shopping parade featuring various different units.

An appeal has now been lodged to the national Planning Inspectorate by the applicant over the decision to refuse the development planning permission in a bid to get the ruling overturned.

The Planning Inspectorate is a Government agency which deals with planning appeals after a decision has been made by local authorities.

Coun Mike Young, chair of the planning committee, said at the latest meeting it was key to the council’s health policy whether its rulings were upheld in regards to the applications.

He said: “The appeals to do with the two takeaways are fairly key in my view.

“What could possibly happen is if it goes against us as a local authority then the policy that we actually have about health and wellbeing in areas probably needs to be looked at again and determine whether that policy has the powers it needs to enforce.”

Council public health bosses had previously raised concerns over the plans after data from Public Health England highlighted Hartlepool had 160.5 hot food take-away outlets per 100,000 population, higher than the national average of 96.1

Data also shows in Hartlepool 29.2% of reception age children are classified as having excess weight and 40.5% of Year 6 pupils are classified as having excess weight.

This compares to an England average of 22.4% of children having excess weight at reception age and 34.3% at year 6.

In refusing the application for the former Saxon site, a report from council planning officer James Blythe outlined the concerns behind a takeaway being provided.

It said: “The proposal introducing an additional A5 [hot food takeaway] use would result in an unacceptable concentration of hot food takeaways in a small local centre which would be harmful to the vitality and viability of its retail character and function.