Bid to build new Hartlepool school off Brenda Road is unanimously approved
A second stage of plans have been approved paving the way for a new free school in Hartlepool supporting young people with additional educational needs.
Last year Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning committee approved an initial outline application for the new school on land off Brenda Road, to the south of Golden Flatts Primary school.
It is to be for children and young people with social and emotional mental health needs (SEMH).
A further reserved matters application was subsequently submitted outlining more details about the planned site and to seek permission to allow work to commence.
Councillors at Wednesday’s planning committee have now unanimously backed the proposals following a recommendation from planning officers.
In a report ahead of the meeting, they said: “Overall, it is considered that the proposal would not result in significant adverse impacts on the amenity or privacy of neighbouring land users or adverse visual impacts.
“The proposal is considered to be acceptable in respect of all other material considerations.”
Submitted by Bowmer & Kirkland, on behalf of the Department for Education, the plans include a new school building, sensory garden, animal care space and external play areas.
A design and access statement in support of the application states the school will have around 36 staff and accommodate pupils aged 8-18, with an expected initial intake of around 50 students, eventually rising to 64.
It said: “The proposal provides modern, fit for purpose teaching facilities that reach the highest performance standards.”
The application also includes a single court multi use games area and a five-a-side football pitch.
Council chiefs previously said the school is expected to open in early 2024.