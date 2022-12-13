Following a request for repairs to Seaton Carew War Memorial last year, Hartlepool Borough Council revealed it does not own the site on which it is located.

As the land is unregistered with “unknown” ownership, councillors this week agreed to apply to the Land Registry for “adverse possession”.

The decision, made at a meeting of the council’s finance and policy committee on Monday, could also pave the way for future improvements to the memorial site.

The war memorial at Seaton Carew.

According to a report prepared for councillors, the local authority has maintained the site and surrounding area for many years.

If the Land Registry approves the council’s application, the war memorial and surrounding land will officially become part of the council’s asset register.

The report prepared for councillors also identified that repairs were needed to the war memorial at “some point in the near future”.

Despite this, the report added the “structure appears to be generally in good order, which also includes the footpath”, which would be looked at through future highway inspections.

Councillor Sue Little, who represents the Seaton ward, asked whether works could be brought forward to improve accessibility at the war memorial for veterans and confirmed she had identified potential funding for this.

Councillor Shane Moore, the committee chair and council leader, said future works would be subject to a decision from the Land Registry.