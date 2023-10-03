News you can trust since 1877
Bid to install rinse off facilities for open water Hartlepool swimmers

Council chiefs are to look into the possibility of providing a rinse off facility for sea swimmers and families at Seaton Carew beach.
By Nic Marko
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 16:09 BST- 1 min read
Yet Hartlepool Borough Council bosses warned they are having to work with other organisations to look at funding options due to the budget issues local authorities are facing.

It comes after a public question was raised at the latest full council meeting stating it would be “beneficial – not to say healthy – for all beach users, families, swimmers, and visitors to Hartlepool to have access to a rinse off facility”.

Submitted by Geoff Lilley, who is part of the Seaton Carew Sea Swimmers group, also known as the Brass Monkeys, it said “the area has become one of the most popular open water all year swimming venues in the North East”.

Geoff Lilley, who is part of the Seaton Carew Sea Swimmers group, also known as the Brass Monkeys, has urged Hartlepool Borough Council to consider installing new rinse off facilities for open water swimmers.
Figures from the group and Sewage Free Hartlepool show 5,264 out-of-season bathers, meaning during winter, in 2021-2022 and 4,878 in 2022-23.

The council meeting heard that during the summer families and others also swim in the sea in Seaton Carew and that other seaside resorts such as Whitby have facilities to wash off salt water and sand post-swim.

Councillor Sue Little, chair of neighbourhood services committee, said she has been “actively seeking funding opportunities” for the proposal, with officers advising costs could be £15,000-£20,000 plus maintenance.

The Seaton councillor said: “I understand that there are financial and logistical challenges associated with the installation of the shower or tap.

“Once a study has concluded we’ll know the actual costs of installation and seek contributions from Northumbrian Water to assist in the delivery.”

