Booking system at Hartlepool's household waste recycling centre to be axed after 'much dissent' from residents
The system has been in place at the centre in Burn Road, known locally as the tip, since spring 2020.
Yet councillors at the latest meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council’s neighbourhood services committee voted to scrap the measures, with five in favour, one against and one abstention.
Councillor Karen Oliver, committee chair, said the removal of the appointment system has been “very much part” of Labour’s manifesto.
She added: “Overwhelmingly when I’ve been out and about over the last year the voices of local people have been very much in dissent to the appointment system.
“It’s going to be really important whatever happens that we monitor everything clearly.”
She added the planned move to remove the appointment system will happen the week beginning September 2.
This is to allow council officers to make the necessary arrangements to enable the centre to revert back to open access safely.
The report to councillors suggested other potential options of keeping the appointment system in place or moving to a hybrid model.
Councillor Mike Young, Conservative group leader, had called for a review around the operation of the site to first take place with health and safety colleagues and police.
It came after he raised concerns over potential traffic issues around Burn Road.
Independent councillor Sue Little, meanwhile, voiced worries that the removal of the appointment system could lead to increased accidents.
Cllr Young added: “There are a lot of things that need to be considered but health and safety is paramount in my view.”
However, councillors from the leading Labour group voted against the amendment and to push ahead with the removal of the appointment system.
The approved proposals include keeping the operation of the site under review over the next 12 months, with a further report coming back should operational or financial issues arise.
The introduction of the appointment system in April 2020 was part of council savings proposals and was also seen as a way of stopping commercial operators and residents from outside the borough using the site.
Officers warned should tonnage of waste at the tip return to the pre-2020 levels then this would lead to a £75,000 financial pressure for the council.
