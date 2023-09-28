'Close to a million pound' new Hartlepool bar gets alcohol licence after objections are dropped

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Proposals were approved by Hartlepool Borough Council in 2022 to convert the first floor of the Golden Sands building at 18-25 The Front in Seaton Carew into a restaurant and bar with “a live entertainment space”.

This was followed by a licensing application being submitted earlier this year to the local authority by Rubicon Pastimes for the site to operate as “a bar and street food emporium”.

It outlined how the development will involve a “full refurbishment” of the first floor space with two distinct areas created: a “smaller and more intimate” Skylounge and a function room to be used for various events.

The application was due to go before the council’s licensing sub-committee towards the end of September for a decision to be made after two objections were lodged by nearby residents.

They raised concerns around the proximity of the site to assisted living accommodation and the potential noise and disturbance which could be caused by the late night alcohol licence.

Yet ahead of the meeting all objections were dropped and the licence has now been granted by the council.

This means the venue will be able to supply alcohol from 11am to midnight each day and serve “late night refreshment”, which includes hot food and drink, until 12.30am.

It also allows the site to play live and recorded music, show films, and offer performances of plays, dance and similar activities until 12.30am, with the planned opening hours 9am until 12.30am each day.

A statement from Lloyd Nichols, director of Rubicon Pastimes Limited, said the development represents “an investment of close to a million pound” and aims to meet the demand for “an experience driven night out”.

It added: “We see our clientèle as being families and over 25s, couples on a date night and people out celebrating special occasions.”

Food at the premises will be “available most days up until 9pm” and will include options such as quesadillas, shawarma, bao buns, noodles, burgers and fries.

Meanwhile the new venue is expected to create “18 full-time and 10 part-time jobs”.