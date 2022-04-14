The Government scheme is set to see payouts to anyone living in a property within council tax band A to D.

Arrangements are being made to hand the cash directly over to residents who currently pay their council tax by direct debit.

Families, especially those not already signed up to pay council tax by direct debit, have been urged to keep a close eye on developments, with the Independent Office for Budget Responsibility predicting take up could be just 80% among households which are not registered for automatic payments.

What is the Council Tax Energy Rebate?

A one-off payment of £150 to households living in council tax bands A – D, expected to be made throughout April and which will not need to be paid back.

Who is eligible for a rebate?

Households in bands A-D and which they live in as their main home and were liable to pay council tax on as of April 1.

This includes those receiving Local Council Tax Support, even if their council tax bill for the year is less than £150, and some households which are already exempt from paying council tax, but not residents living in HMOs (House of Multiple Occupation).

How do I know if I am in an eligible property?

How do I get my council tax rebate?

If you live in an eligible property and you pay your council tax by direct debit, the payment will be made directly to your bank account, starting from April 2022.

If you live in an eligible property and do not currently pay council tax by direct debit, households in Hartlepool can find out more here.

How long do I have to make sure i can claim the money on offer?