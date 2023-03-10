The rise will see the cost of a two-mile journey on Sundays in Hartlepool between 7am and midnight increase by £1.40.

Proposals approved by Hartlepool Borough Council’s licensing committee on Friday, March 10, also include a £1.40 rise for a two-mile journey between 7am and 6pm during the period December 18 to 23.

Additionally, the cost for a two-mile trip between 7am and 6pm on December 24 and 31 is to increase by £3.20.

A rise in the “soiling charge” from £35 to a maximum of £100 is set to come in as part of the changes, which can be imposed by a driver if they believe a passenger has left their vehicle in need of cleaning.

The proposals came from the Taxi Owners Working Group, a small group of hackney carriage drivers elected by the trade.

Councillors ruled the increases are key to help drivers make a reasonable living and mitigate against potential losses for time off the road if a cleaning is needed.

Councillor Ben Clayton said: “Getting a taxi is becoming increasingly difficult because there are a lot of drivers that have left the trade.

“Anything we can do to make the profession more attractive and give them that flexibility to try and make ends meet and make a decent living from it, I’m all for it.”

Councillor Carole Thompson, a former private hire driver for five years, noted a passenger “soiling” a taxi would normally happen on a night.

Councillors heard an example from one hackney carriage driver who claimed if a car had to come off the road for cleaning on a Saturday night they could lose out on “£400 or £500”, which is their “money to live with”.

All 81 vehicle owners were consulted on the changes, with seven objections lodged, claiming the increases are too high.

However, drivers can ask for less than any approved tariff or for less than the £100 soiling charge if they wish.

A public notice will now be issued outlining the changes with 14 days allowed for any objections to be lodged.