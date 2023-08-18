Planned new Hartlepool petrol station wins battle to open 24 hours a day
Proposals were approved by Hartlepool Borough Council planning department last year to demolish the former car valet centre at 234 Stockton Road, Hartlepool, and build a “modern roadside services” development.
This will include the construction of a new kiosk building, which will provide a small shop and toilet, with “up to 14 jobs within the local area” to be created.
However, applicant SRJ Convenience was unsuccessful in gaining permission to open 24/7, with a condition from council officers put in place stating the fuel filling station and kiosk building shall only be able to open between 7am-11.30pm daily.
A second application was submitted in a bid to remove that condition.
But that was rejected by council planners who ruled 24/7 opening would result in a “significant adverse impact” on nearby residents due to noise.
An appeal was subsequently lodged over this refusal to the national Planning Inspectorate for a final ruling.
A decision report from the inspector, appointed by the Secretary of State, has confirmed they have ruled in favour of 24/7 opening.
It said: “The 24-hour operation of the development would not be unduly harmful to the living conditions of nearby residents, with particular regards to noise.”
They added a noise assessment undertaken as part of the appeal concluded the impact of the extended opening would be “low” and a “significant adverse impact would not occur”.
The former Hartlepool Car Valeting Centre, which was hit by arsonists last November, is already demolished.