Planned new Hartlepool petrol station wins battle to open 24 hours a day

Proposals were approved by Hartlepool Borough Council planning department last year to demolish the former car valet centre at 234 Stockton Road, Hartlepool, and build a “modern roadside services” development.

This will include the construction of a new kiosk building, which will provide a small shop and toilet, with “up to 14 jobs within the local area” to be created.

However, applicant SRJ Convenience was unsuccessful in gaining permission to open 24/7, with a condition from council officers put in place stating the fuel filling station and kiosk building shall only be able to open between 7am-11.30pm daily.

The site of the former Hartlepool Car Valeting Centre after demolition work early in 2023.

A second application was submitted in a bid to remove that condition.

But that was rejected by council planners who ruled 24/7 opening would result in a “significant adverse impact” on nearby residents due to noise.

An appeal was subsequently lodged over this refusal to the national Planning Inspectorate for a final ruling.

A decision report from the inspector, appointed by the Secretary of State, has confirmed they have ruled in favour of 24/7 opening.

It said: “The 24-hour operation of the development would not be unduly harmful to the living conditions of nearby residents, with particular regards to noise.”

They added a noise assessment undertaken as part of the appeal concluded the impact of the extended opening would be “low” and a “significant adverse impact would not occur”.