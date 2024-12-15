Latest on talks over potential rent rise for Hartlepool Borough Council's allotment holders

Council chiefs insist no decision has been made yet about potential future allotment fee increases and that consultations are ongoing with site holders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council savings plans note allotment rents could be increased for 2026-27 – not 2025-26 – to reduce the local authority subsidy required for the service and “to move towards a self sustainable model over a number of years”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Labour’s Councillor Gary Allen, chair of the adult and community based services committee, speaking at the committee’s latest meeting, stressed no decisions have been made yet.

Hartlepool allotment holders, who are pictured here opposing a fees rise in 2023, are facing another potential rise in 2026.

He said: “As allotment holders know there is currently a consultation process ongoing that all associations have been invited to.

“Any future potential change in rents will come back to this committee at some point in the future and then will go to a future meeting of finance and policy.”

It comes after the results of an independent review into Hartlepool Borough Council’s allotment service were revealed earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It took place after a planned 100% rise in fees, doubling rents from 20p per square metre to 40p per square metre, as part of budget savings was cancelled earlier this year following a motion blocking the increase by Labour councillors.

The findings by ERS Research & Consultancy include recommendations that the council should “consider increasing allotment fees by a minimum of 25%” along with a 5% increase in subsequent years.

Other suggestions include a 50% increase in fees for new tenants with a 5% increase in subsequent years.

The independent report noted fees have been “static for a number of years” and the increase “would bring the cost of allotments in line with the average charge among other local authorities with similar levels of deprivation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Budget reports which went to the latest committee meeting highlighted any potential future increase would be “in line with the recommendations” of the review and would provide an estimated £25,000 saving.

The report adds: “Allotment tenants already have the option of paying in 10 instalments and have also been given the option of moving to a smaller plot or splitting their plot where this can be accommodated.”