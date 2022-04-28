Meet the candidates for Hartlepool Borough Council's De Bruce ward

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 5, in all 12 wards to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the De Bruce ward have to say.

Three of the four candidates standing in Hartlepool Borough Council De Bruce ward. Clockwise from top left, Rachel Creevy, Tony Mann and Anne Marie Waters. Tony Normandale did not provide a photo.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.

Rachel Creevy (Labour Party)

As a sitting councillor for De Bruce ward, I’ve worked hard on a variety of issues over the past year, from casework on housing issues, anti-social behaviour, parking, street cleanliness and a raft of other issues.

I’ve challenged the council to explore how to do things better on beach safety, housing for larger families, along with other issues.

I’ve supported residents to challenge the Tory and Independent proposed cuts to School Crossing Patrols, and with my colleagues came up with a plan to challenge this.

Within the chamber, I’ve spoken on council tax reform, housing issues, sports facilities among others.

As a parent, I’m vice chair of governors at a local school and am committed to challenging and improving things for our more vulnerable children as the governor lead for children with additional needs.

Residents should vote for me as I have a track record of getting things done.

Tony Mann (Independent)

I was born and raised in Hartlepool. I have always been community minded, assisting families locally who have lost everything in fires, and I have worked alongside numerous charities and the Poolie Time Exchange during Covid lockdowns delivering supplies to the vulnerable and needy.

I still today volunteer at The Bread and Butter Thing hub in Burbank Community Centre on a Thursday.

I have never been work shy nor afraid to roll my sleeves up and help out.

Anne Marie Waters (The For Britain Movement)

I would like to see in Hartlepool safer, cleaner streets and I’m keen to see investment and business brought in and flourish in our town.

As an Independent I will not follow party agendas and will make decisions that are in the best interest of the town and its residents.

David Normandale (Conservative Party)

(No picture provided)

Hello, I’m David Normandale and I’m standing to be your local Conservative Councillor for the De Bruce Ward on Thursday 5th May 2022.

Voting Conservative means we can continue levelling up Hartlepool, the simple fact is that a vote for anyone other than Conservative will put Labour back in charge of our council, and they will turn the clock back on the progress we have made so far.

Last year in the De Bruce Ward, over 1500 votes were split on unknown parties and Independents, allowing Labour to win on just 658 votes, only the Conservatives can beat Labour here in the De Bruce Ward.

This election, please don’t punish local Conservatives for the mistakes made in Westminster, I am local and proud of where I live, and like you, I want the best for Hartlepool.

Vote for me, David Normandale, a strong local voice for the De Bruce Ward.

I am delighted to stand for De Bruce again! I’m so grateful to the 100s of people who voted for me last year.

I’m also incredibly proud of the work of my party’s previous councillor Karen King. If elected, I will work as hard for De Bruce residents as Karen did.

I am equally delighted to be part of our wonderful town. Since putting down roots in Hartlepool, I’ve raised funds for toys for children, cleaned beaches and parks, and crowdfunded for Christmas dinners for families.

But elected politics is different – it needs new voices. There is silence or uniformity on many crucial issues; whether it’s high taxes, energy costs, or mass immigration, political voices are silent, leaving countless people without representation.

There is a majority in Britain who simply work hard and pay bills, but their concerns are largely ignored.