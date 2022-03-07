'Music, dance, comedy and pantomime' planned as part of Hartlepool venue's £3m revamp

The iconic building located on the Headland has previously been highlighted by Hartlepool Borough Council chiefs as a site to benefit from investment funds.

A report has now been drawn up by officers, to go before the council finance and policy committee next week, outlining timelines and plans for work to be carried out.

They include wide scale refurbishments across the site, including to the main hall, balcony and backstage area, along with renovating various rooms to offer a wedding venue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool's Borough Hall.

Council chiefs have outlined how they will “work with promoters and organisations to deliver music, dance, comedy and pantomime” events to help drive income.

The report from Jill Harrison, council director of adult and community based services, states an outline business case is to be completed by the end of this month before a detailed planning application is submitted in the summer.

It adds the target is for work to be completed in December 2023, ready for the refurbished site to launch at the start of 2024.

Ms Harrison, in her report, said: “The building is currently inefficient due to age and lack of investment. Improvements to the building will improve this and ensure that the Borough Hall is more sustainable.

“The finance and policy committee made a commitment to invest in the Borough Hall and progress has been made in delivering this.”

The report adds £1.8million towards the project is set to come from HM Treasury and Arts Council England after the additional grant funding was offered in March 2021.

It added the boost will mean further improvements can be made to additional spaces at the site which make “a significant difference to securing performers and improving customer experience”.

A total of £1.2million has already been approved to go towards the scheme through the council’s capital investment programme.

A feasibility study has been undertaken over the plans, while further consultation and communication with residents will be delivered as part of the project’s next phase.