New Hartlepool petrol station wins battle to sell alcohol 24 hours a day
Hartlepool Borough Council licensing sub-committee had been due to meet earlier this month to discuss plans from SRJ Convenience to sell alcohol 24 hours a day at its new petrol station shop at 234 Stockton Road.
Its licensing application also sought permission to allow its staff to serve “late night refreshment”, which includes hot food and drink, between the hours of 11pm and 5am.
However, ahead of the meeting taking place objections, which had previously been submitted by the council’s licensing team and Cleveland Police, were withdrawn following further discussions.
Council chiefs have therefore confirmed the application has been granted in full.
The local authority’s licensing team had previously raised concerns the proposed hours for alcohol sales were not in line with their policy for Hartlepool.
This states for shops looking to sell alcohol, licences for before 9am or after 10pm in residential areas, or beyond 2am in non-residential areas, “will normally be refused”.
Meanwhile, Cleveland Police had initially submitted worries that a 24/7 alcohol licence “runs the risk of increased noise and antisocial behaviour, which in turn may cause irritation to residents”.
The application stresses numerous measures will be adopted to ensure the petrol station complies with licensing objectives, including having “adequate levels” of trained staff.
It adds a thorough digital CCTV system will be in place at all times along with a challenge 25 age policy and incident book.