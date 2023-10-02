News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Residents win battle against 'beautiful house' becoming Hartlepool's latest HMO

Plans for a new large house in multiple occupation (HMO) in Hartlepool have been withdrawn after a dozen objections from residents.
By Nic Marko
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 15:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department earlier this year to convert 10 Park Square into a nine-bedroom HMO.

However alterations were later made to reduce the number of planned rooms to eight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Submitted by Sono Properties, the application stated the development would see “bedsit studios” provided at the existing house, each with an en-suite.

10 Park Square, Hartlepool, white door, will not be transformed into a HMO after complaints from nearby residents.10 Park Square, Hartlepool, white door, will not be transformed into a HMO after complaints from nearby residents.
10 Park Square, Hartlepool, white door, will not be transformed into a HMO after complaints from nearby residents.
Most Popular

Shared kitchen, dining and living rooms were also planned, with documents adding the site is “within an elegant residential square” and the proposed use remained the same, providing housing for residents in Hartlepool.

Yet council planners have now confirmed the application has been withdrawn by the applicant.

During the council’s consultation on the plans 12 objections were received from residents living nearby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Concerns raised included the potential for increased anti-social behaviour in the area, traffic and parking problems and there already being too many HMOs nearby.

HMOs refer to properties such as a house split into separate bedsits, a shared house/flat or a hostel.

One resident commented they did not want to see the “beautiful house ruined”.

Read More
Start date for new Hartlepool multi-million pound leisure centre Highlight after...

A response from Cleveland Police also stated the “change of use could result in further crime and antisocial behaviour in the locality”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It comes after plans were also recently withdrawn for a seven-person house HMO for “working professionals” in Grange Road, which faced more than 15 objections.

Those proposals were withdrawn due to the sale of the property falling through, according to planning agent Studio Charrette.

Related topics:ResidentsHMOHartlepoolProposalsGrange RoadHartlepool Borough Council