Revealed: The 41 candidates seeking your vote in Hartlepool's local elections

A total of 13 seats on Hartlepool Borough Council will be up for election on Thursday, May 5, with one councillor being voted in for each of the 12 wards apart from Rural West, where there will be two.

This is due to the death of Ceremonial Mayor Councillor Brenda Loynes earlier this year after a long and brave fight against cancer.

Hartlepool Borough Council is made up of 36 elected representatives and is currently led by a coalition between independent and Conservative councillors.

Hartlepool Borough Council's 2021 election count.

The current council leader, Independent Union representative Councillor Shane Moore, is one of those whose seat is up for election this time round.

Last year a whole council election was carried out in Hartlepool due to changes to the borough’s electoral boundaries.

This year the authority reverts back to its usual “elections by thirds” system.

May 5 will see a rematch between Labour’s Jennifer Elliott and Bob Buchan, now representing the Conservatives, after the election result between the two last year was subject to a High Court challenge.

The 41 candidates and their wards are:

BURN VALLEY

Jonathan Brash (Labour)

James Brewer (Conservatives)

DE BRUCE

Rachel Creevy (Labour)

Tony Mann (Independent)

David Normandale (Conservatives)

Anne Waters (For Britain Movement)

FENS AND GREATHAM

Bob Buchan (Conservative)

Jennifer Elliott (Labour)

FOGGY FURZE

Barry McKinstray (Liberal Democrats)

Melanie Morley (Labour)

Julie Normandale (Conservatives)

Darren Price (Independent)

HART

Sam Lee (Independent)

John Leedham (Conservatives)

Cameron Sharp (Labour)

HEADLAND AND HARBOUR

Tom Bird (Conservatives)

Shane Moore (Hartlepool Independent Union)

Carole Thompson (Labour)

MANOR HOUSE

Robert Darby (Conservatives)

Pamela Hargreaves (Labour)

Donna Hotham (Independent)

Steve Wright (Reform UK)

ROSSMERE

Moss Boddy (Labour)

Jaime orton (Independent)

Marc Owens (Conservatives)

Steve Sandick (Reform UK)

RURAL WEST (Two elected)

Andrew Martin-Wells (Conservatives)

Vivienne Neville (Liberal Democrats)

Scott Reeve (Conservatives)

Darab Rezai (Independent)

John Tait (The North East Party)

Malcolm Walker (Labour)

SEATON

Gordon Cranney (Conservatives)

Martin Dunbar (Labour)

Glynis Jones (Reform UK)

THROSTON

Morgan Barker (Conservatives)

Katherine Cook (Independent)

Amy Prince (Labour)

VICTORIA

Gary Allen (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Jane Reeve (Conservatives)