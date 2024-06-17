Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former independent Hartlepool Mayor has revealed who he is backing in the race to represent the town at Westminster following the General Election.

Stuart Drummond, who was Mayor of Hartlepool from 2002 to 2013, said Labour candidate Jonathan Brash “puts people before politics”.

Now living in Australia, Mr Drummond was mayor of the town at a time when the role made him leader of Hartlepool Borough Council.

He initially campaigned as Hartlepool United mascot H’Angus the Monkey before ditching the suit immediately after clinching his first of three successive election victories.

Stuart Drummond, right, ignores the offer of a banana from a man in a monkey suit while speaking to the media after he was voted Mayor of Hartlepool in 2002.

Mr Drummond has now said: “The one thing about Jonathan is he deeply cares about Hartlepool and puts people before politics.

"That's what he did consistently during his time in my cabinet. That's what he's continued to do as a councillor for Hartlepool Borough Council.

"And I believe that's what he will continue to do as well as MP for Hartlepool. So I would support Jonathan Brash as MP for Hartlepool.”

Other independent former councillors have also backed Councillor Brash’s bid to overhaul the Conservative Party’s near 7,000 local majority.

Mr Drummond has backed Hartlepool borough councillor Jonathan Brash in his bid to become Hartlepool MP.

Ste Picton, who used to represent Foggy Furze, said: “I'm endorsing Jonathan Brash to be Hartlepool's next MP.

"The reason for this is I've sat and watched Jonathan in council and he does fight for the town.

"He has the heart for the town. He's a local lad. And I truly believe that he's going to make Hartlepool a lot better. This man will stand up and fight for our town.”

Geoff Lilley, who represented Fens and Greatham, said: "I’ll enthusiastically put my cross in the box for this lad because I believe in him.

"I’ve seen him over the years, he’s shown he’s got great integrity, talks this town up, has a vision for this town and is well worth anybody’s vote.

“He’s a good lad, it’s as simple as that. His heart's in the town, his family’s in the town, his soul is in the very town. He always makes the right calls.”

Hartlepool borough councillor Brash is one of eight candidates taking part in the Hartlepool poll on July 4.

He said: “It is very humbling to have the support of people who have served our town in public office and from those who are not party political.

"For me, it shows that this election is about putting Hartlepool first and that’s what I will always do.

"My rule is simple - Hartlepool first, country second, party a distant third.

"This is the town I grew up in, it’s the town my children are growing up in. Hartlepool’s future is my children’s future and I’m ready to fight for it all the way.”