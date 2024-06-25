Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Hartlepool MP Peter Mandelson has publicly backed Labour General Election candidate Jonathan Brash on a visit to town.

Lord Mandelson, a key figure in Tony Blair’s New Labour and Hartlepool’s MP from 1992 to 2004, said Mr Brash would be a “strong voice” for the town.

In an interview with the Mail, Lord Mandelson talked polls, why he is backing Mr Brash and what changes he says the town would see under a new Labour government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lord Peter Mandelson (left) and Labour general election candidate Jonathan Brash at the Hartlepool College of Further Education. Picture by FRANK REID

While several polls are predicting a big Labour majority in the July 4 vote, Lord Mandelson said he was “optimistic” but not overconfident.

He said: "You shouldn’t take polls for granted and people need to get out and vote to make this change otherwise it won’t happen.”

In supporting Mr Brash, the Labour peer said Hartlepool needed a “home grown” MP, adding: “I don’t think the town has been well served by its MPs during the last 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think the town now needs someone who comes from Hartlepool and who will create a good impression of the town, will fight for it and project it strongly.”

Jonathan Brash (right) and Peter Mandelson talking with college students. Picture by FRANK REID

Under a Sir Keir Starmer government, Lord Mandelson said Hartlepool would see “tough action” on criminals, the NHS get back on its feet and Hartlepool hospital could expect to see services return.

He said it would secure a new nuclear industry, something the Conservatives and candidate Jill Mortimer say they are already doing.

On immigration, Lord Mandelson said Labour would fast track the return of failed asylum seekers and work with others to smash the smuggling gangs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said they would also invest in home grown skills to reduce reliance on migrant workers.

Lord Mandelson was in town on Monday when he and Mr Brash saw how Hartlepool College of Further Education is equipping the next generation of workers and providing apprenticeships.

He said: “Our schools and colleges have always been a big asset. They are well run and create opportunities for the town's young people.”