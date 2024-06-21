Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson backs Conservative candidate Jill Mortimer in Hartlepool General Election battle
Mr Johnson, who visited the town both during and after her successful by-election campaign in 2021, said in a video message that “the money started to come in as soon as Jill got in”.
He was Prime Minister when Mrs Mortimer triumphed three years ago with a near-7,000 majority.
In a video posted to her social media, Mr Johnson now says: “Hi folks, Boris Johnson urging you to vote Jill Mortimer for Hartlepool.
“A place that Labour neglected for generations, and as soon as Jill got in she got that Levelling Up money, she secured investment for training and a future for the nuclear power plant amongst many other things.
“The money started to come in as soon as Jill got in. Vote for Jill Mortimer for Hartlepool.”
In response to the endorsement, Mrs Mortimer said, “I’m incredibly grateful that Boris Johnson has always been such a strong supporter, visiting Hartlepool multiple times.
“I am proud to carry on Boris’s legacy for Hartlepool.
"The ex-Prime Minister was committed to creating generational change for the area and hope that I am re-elected to complete my duty of delivering the Levelling Up projects which we have begun.”
Mrs Mortimer, who ended 57 years of Labour Parliamentary rule in Hartlepool at the by-election, is one of eight candidates standing in town at the General Election on Thursday, July 4.