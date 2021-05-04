'Good jobs' needed in Hartlepool says Labour politician in by-election visit

Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Rachel Reeves joined Labour Parliamentary by-election candidate Dr Paul Williams on a visit to Hart Biologicals on Tuesday ahead of Thursday's crunch polling day.

Ms Reeves said the Queen's Meadow Business Park medical diagnostics company is a "fantastic local business" but more needs to be done to provide employment opportunities for young people in Hartlepool.

She said: "It is so important for people, their families, and the town, ensuring that there are good jobs here in Hartlepool so that people don't have to move away.

Hart Biologicals managing director Alex Ebinger, left, with Labour Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Hartlepool by-election candidate Dr Paul Williams during their Tuesday visit.

"People are proud of their town, they are proud to live here, but they want the jobs and opportunities, which over the last 10 years or so have started to disappear from the town."

She also stressed the importance of support for town plant Liberty Steel, where 250 jobs are at risk due to financial problems faced by the company's main backer.

She added: "Despite Boris Johnson's numerous trips to the town he hasn't turned up to Liberty Steel, where actually the Government can make a world of difference by stepping in."

Dr Paul Williams added Hart Biologicals is a "fantastic local success story" but that Hartlepool needs more of them.

Hartlepool goes to the polls to elect a new MP on May 6.

He said: "At Liberty Steel, they're so proud of the work that they do, but the fear that they have that their steel mill is going to close, they need Government backing urgently."

He added he will do everything he can to support businesses and help tackle high unemployment if elected.

Following the recent Survation poll for ITV’s Good Morning Britain, which put the Conservatives on 50% – 17 points ahead of Labour, the pair also pledged they would be fighting to "earn every vote" ahead of Thursday.

Ms Reeves added: "The fact that Paul has spent the last year supporting the people of Hartlepool by running the Covid clinic here, whilst the Tory farmer has been on her farm in North Yorkshire, I think tells you all you need to know about their commitment.

"We're not taking anything for granted, we're working hard to rebuild support for Labour through our fantastic candidate Paul."

