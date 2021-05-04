Labour 'fighting for every vote' as Hartlepool by-election poll gives Tories 17-point lead

Ahead of May 6’s vote, the Survation poll for ITV’s Good Morning Britain put the Conservatives on 50% – 17 points ahead of Labour in a seat which has remained red for 57 years in its current and previous guise.

Sir Keir, who has visited the constituency three times in the course of the by-election, said he hoped Labour would not lose another seat in the party’s so-called “red wall”.

Yet he acknowledged the party still had a “mountain to climb” after the devastating defeat under Jeremy Corbyn in the 2019 General Election.

Conservative candidate Jill Mortimer, left, and Labour's Dr Paul Williams are both contesting the Hartlepool by-election.

“I hope we won’t lose Hartlepool. We are fighting for every vote there. I know that every vote has to be earned,” Sir Keir told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

“I said on the day that I was elected (Labour leader) that it was a mountain to climb. It is, we are climbing it and I’ve got a burning desire to build a better future for our country.

“I don’t think anybody realistically thought that it was possible to turn the Labour Party round from the worst general election result since 1935 to a position to win the next general election within a period of one year.

“It was always going to take longer than that.”

Hartlepool goes to the polls to elect a new MP on May 6.

