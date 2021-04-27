Green Party by-election candidate's message to Hartlepool voters

"These services, including transport, water, energy and health should be returned to public control and properly funded.

"Cuts to vital services, such as the A&E and maternity services at Hartlepool University Hospital, must be reversed.

“It's also a vote for prosperity, for support for locally owned business, for massive investment in good quality green jobs and the replacement of Universal Credit with a Universal Basic Income - a guaranteed income for every person, regardless of employment status.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Featherstone will stand for the Green Party at the forthcoming Hartlepool by-election.

"Trials have shown that this results in higher rates of employment as people have the security to retrain or start their own business.

“Voting Green shows your support for political reform. We want to change the voting system so every vote counts, devolve power from Westminster to the regions and stop the revolving door between big business and government.

“Above all, a Green vote is a vote for a future. Climate breakdown is happening faster than predicted, it's much worse than most people realise and our government isn't being honest about the scale of the crisis.

"We need a just transition to a green economy, cutting emissions, protecting and expanding green spaces and creating green jobs. Only the Green Party has a plan for a green revolution and only the Green Party has the will to see it through.

Hartlepool goes to the polls to elect a new MP on May 6.

“Vote Green for real change!”

Rachel Featherstone (Green Party)

We will be publishing statements from all 16 candidates before the May 6 Parliamentary by-election

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.