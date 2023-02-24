Hartlepool Power Station. Picture by FRANK REID

The future of Hartlepool Nuclear Power Station was discussed by councillors at the latest meeting of the local authority’s finance and policy committee.

The reactor at the EDF power station on Brenda Road is currently due to begin the decommissioning process from 2024.

Denise McGuckin, council managing director, said a biannual report from the site is currently with the relevant national office, which could look to prolong the life of the station.

She said: “My understanding is that report is with the body now and it may be, although we can’t guarantee this, it may be that it is extended.”

A spokesperson for EDF Energy in September said the company would review the case for a “short extension” for Hartlepool Power Station to “generate beyond the current forecast of March 2024”.

This was “in light of the severity of the energy crisis and the results of recent graphite inspections”.

Mrs McGuckin also talked up the potential of Hartlepool being host to one of the smaller “modular” nuclear reactors proposed as part of the national Energy Security Strategy.

She added: “We are a very attractive site for the advanced nuclear reactors and the small modular reactors as well.

“A number of companies have been talking to Hartlepool Borough Council and the Tees Valley Combined Authority about looking at modular reactors to go on that site.”

