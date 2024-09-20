Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Labour have retained the Hartlepool Borough Council seat previously held by the town's new MP following a by-election.

Councillor Owen Riddle secured victory in the Burn Valley ward poll on Thursday, September 20, with 475 votes, ahead of the 399 received by the Reform UK candidate Amanda Napper in second.

The two remaining contenders for the seat were Liberal Democrat Barry McKinstray and the Green Party’s Stephen Ashfield, who received 89 and 36 votes respectively.

The by-election was held to fill the seat which had been vacant since Labour’s Jonathan Brash resigned from the position following his success in July’s General Election.

New Hartlepool borough councillor Owen Riddle. Credit LDRS.

Labour’s Cllr Riddle said key to his success was getting out and speaking to “in excess of 1,300” residents face-to-face on doorsteps, along with the endorsement of Mr Brash who has carried out “brilliant work” in the area.

He added: “Jonathan has been a stalwart of the area for a long time and a lot of the things people mentioned to me is you’ve got big shoes to fill.

“The opportunity to serve the people of Burn Valley, I think it’s a really privileged position for me to be in, so I’m quite honoured to have that opportunity now and I’m really eager to hit the ground running.”

Cllr Riddle, an NHS procurement officer in the region, said his priorities include “making sure people are listened to”, noting he wanted to become a councillor to serve and help residents.

He continued: “Obviously there’s a lot of things like litter in the area and general concerns about crime and things like that.

"So I really want to be there and be present, and also have a really big voice for people in the council chamber.

“I think people just want the basics done properly, and being visible and being a present councillor is definitely one of those things.”

MP Mr Brash said he was “really proud the people of Burn Valley have got another hard working councillor serving them”.

He added: “The Burn Valley ward means so much to me having served it as a councillor for 13 years and I cannot think of anybody better than Owen to take over this seat.

“He’s an incredibly hard-working lad, he is dedicated, he will do a fantastic job.”

The poll turnout was 17.02%.