Hartlepool councillors respond to Whitehall concerns over running of Tees Valley Combined Authority
TVCA was issued a “best value” notice in April from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
It provides formal notification the department has concerns and relates primarily to governance, culture, partnerships, and continuous improvement of the combined authority.
The notice requests TVCA engage with the department to provide assurance of improvement, which will be reviewed after 12 months – although it may also be withdrawn or escalated at any point.
At the latest authority-wide meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council, Labour’s Councillor Pamela Hargreaves stated it was a “shock” and “a bit of a kick in the teeth”.
She also called on the council to write to combined authority requesting they are involved in the process.
Council leader Cllr Brenda Harrison noted it is a chance for TVCA to “reset, regroup and sort it out” and it is her view that is “exactly what’s going to happen”.
Tees Valley Mayor Conservative Ben Houchen said: “No organisation is perfect and my fellow Labour council leaders and I must continue to reflect on this as the combined authority improves.
“We’re working closely with Hartlepool, all our local authorities, the LGA, and the Government, and will use it as an opportunity to reset and improve as an organisation.
“But let’s not lose sight of what truly matters most: thousands of good-quality jobs, billions in private investment, and global companies choosing Teesside as their home.
"That’s the ‘best value’ we’re delivering for local people every single day.”
