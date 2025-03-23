Hartlepool drug and alcohol service moves to temporary home ahead of £3.6m rebuild

A town drug and alcohol support service is to relocate to a temporary base ahead of moving into a planned new £3.6million substance misuse centre.

Proposals were recently approved by Hartlepool Development Corporation to demolish the existing Start support service centre in Whitby Street and replace it with a new facility on the same site.

The replacement building “has been designed to facilitate an increase in demand for a centre for drug and alcohol misuse” and the project comes after the current site was deemed “no longer fit for purpose” by council chiefs.

The move to the service’s temporary home at Bevan House, in Avenue Road, is expected to take place in the middle of April.

An artist's impression of how the new substance misuse centre in Whitby Street, Hartlepool, will look.

The issue was raised at the latest meeting of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership as part of a “face the public” session where council leaders and health chiefs provided assurances to residents over the short-term move.

Council leader Councillor Brenda Harrison told the meeting: “The service has been put in on a temporary basis until the premises in Whitby Street are redone.

“It won’t last forever and I don’t think it will last very long to be fair.”

Start is a partnership between Hartlepool Borough Council and specialist clinical care provider Foundations.

It is commissioned by the local authority’s public health team and provides community based treatment services to the adults and young people.

Previously a new site had been proposed for Roker Street car park until it was scrapped in July 2023 following hundreds of objections.