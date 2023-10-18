Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer makes expulsion plea as she reveals how staff have been intimidated by 'illegal migrants'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jill Mortimer, the town’s Conservative MP, has also spoken about rumours that major hotels in the town are to house asylum seekers.

She made her expulsion call in Parliament while expressing her condolences to the family of pensioner Terrence Carney after his death in the town’s Tees Street.

Mrs Mortimer said people were “afraid and angry” after Sunday’s tragedy and stressed that “sympathy is not enough”.

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer in her constituency office.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, she said: “Every week my office is besieged by asylum seekers, my staff are intimidated by young men.

“The fact is most of them are illegal migrants who should be expelled.“

She continued by calling on the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to take action to deliver enforcement and to “ensure that people who have no right to be here are expelled”.

She added: “Enough is enough. I want these people out of Hartlepool now.”

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer and immigration minister Robert Jenrick. Pic via Jill Mortimer Facebook.

Prime Minister Mr Sunak responded by noting he is unable to comment on cases currently before the court and expressed his sympathies to the families affected.

He continued: “This government is doing everything we can to tackle illegal migration and the harm it causes by removing those with no right to be here in the UK.

“We have excellent, long standing relationships to return people to many countries.

“We are returning thousands of people more this year than we have done in the past.

“We will continue to use every avenue at our disposal to ensure that it is only this country and this Government who decides who come here.”

Alid appeared on Tuesday at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, in London, where he was remanded in custody, after he was charged on Monday night.

He has yet to issue a plea to either accusation and his status as a Moroccan national living in this country has still to be publicly confirmed.

Mrs Mortimer also added on her Facebook page: “Can I just reiterate asylum seekers are not going to be housed in the Grand, the Staincliffe or any other hotel in Hartlepool.