Ahmed Alid, 44, of Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, is accused of murdering 70-year-old Terrence Carney in Hartlepool on Sunday morning.

Mr Carney was discovered with injuries in Tees Street at around 5.20am before dying at the scene.

He is believed to have been a passerby who had just visited a cash point.

Alid is also charged with the attempted murder of Javed Nouri.

Brief details about both alleged incidents were disclosed when Alid appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, in London, on Tuesday after he was charged on Monday night.

The court heard that Alid, who was described as a Moroccan national, is accused of stabbing Mr Nouri multiple times in the chest, legs and mouth after a fight at the house they shared.

Alid is then alleged to have gone to Tees Street and fatally stabbed Mr Carney in the chest and neck.

Alid did not enter any pleas and was remanded in custody to appear before a judge at London’s Old Bailey court on Thursday.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, the head of Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) North East, who are in charge of the inquiry, earlier said police were satisfied “that this was an isolated incident”.

He added: “We are grateful for the support and understanding of the local community during this investigation, which has caused understandable concern among local people.

“We will continue to work closely with Cleveland Police colleagues to reassure those affected and keep them informed.”

Deputy Chief Constable Victoria Fuller, from Cleveland Police, speaking before Mr Nouri’s identity was disclosed, said: “I am extremely proud of the bravery of the attending officers that enabled the incident to be dealt with swiftly.

“We would also like to add our thanks to the local community for their support during this investigation.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Carney and the second man involved in Sunday’s incident.”

She said that “we have local officers patrolling in the area to provide reassurance to our local communities”.

Police cordons were placed in Wharton Terrace, at the Raby Road and Tees Street junction and at the corner of Victoria Road and York Road.