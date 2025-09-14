I like to keep these columns upbeat.

Hartlepool’s a fantastic town, full of warmth, grit and heart and I’d rather spend my words celebrating that.

But today I need to talk about something rotten.

A small, noisy minority who think it’s clever to drag our town down.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash insists he won't be chased off by social media trolls.

You know the type. The Facebook naysayers. The fake profile cowards.

The ones who spend their days spewing bile about immigrants, cooking up lies and attacking people who dare to put their heads above the parapet.

Let’s be clear: This lot don’t represent Hartlepool.

Not even close.

Ninety-nine % of Poolies are fair, friendly, hardworking folk who might disagree on politics but still treat each other with respect.

But this venomous one % think decency is optional.

I’ve seen it spill off the screen into our streets.

Picture the scene: a brilliant new community hub opening at the Newcastle Building Society, in York Road, the Mayor there, charities there, people coming together with pride.

And what happens? Some bloke on a bike turns up, shouting the most disgusting obscenities he can muster. That’s not protest. That’s not free speech. That’s just abuse.

Or when I’m out with my kids, trying to give them normal family moments like a swimming lesson – and a man decides that’s the time to start swearing at me.

My daughter had to sit and ask, “Why, Dad?” No child should have to see their parent attacked like that.

This is what we’re dealing with. And I’ll say it straight: it’s pathetic. It’s bullying. And it’s driving good people away from public service.

But here’s the thing. I won’t be chased off. Having grown up here, I’m Hartlepool to my core.

This is my town and I’ll fight for it every day.

The thugs, trolls and troublemakers can bark all they like, they won’t drown out the real voice of Hartlepool.

And the real voice is yours. It’s the voice of decent people who love this place, who want to see it thrive, who know we solve problems with ideas and hard graft, not hatred.

So let’s take our town back from this minority.

Show them that Hartlepool won’t be bullied, online or off.

If you see it, use three simple words: "You’re not Hartlepool.”

Because we are Hartlepool and we’re better than them.