Hartlepool MP steps down as North Yorkshire councillor with immediate effect

MP Jill Mortimer.

Mrs Mortimer, who was elected as Hartlepool’s first Conservative MP for 57 years in May, said she was stepping down from Hambleton District Council with immediate effect on Friday, October 15.

She had previously said she would stand down at the next election to save taxpayers the cost of a by-election.

However, a by-election is soon to be held to choose a new Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner after Philip Allott resigned following remarks he made about about the Sarah Everard murder case.

Mrs Mortimer said: “I’ve always said that I would not impose the cost of a by-election on local taxpayers, but as there will be a Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner by-election across North Yorkshire, it makes sense to replace me at the same time, at no additional cost.”

She added: “I will also make the final charitable donation from my Councillor’s allowance.”

