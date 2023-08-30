Hartlepool store has alcohol licence suspended after it is caught selling illegal vapes

Lifestyle Express, known as Top Shop, in Jesmond Gardens, faced a hearing following complaints around illicit electronic cigarettes sales.

Hartlepool Borough Council trading standards representatives visited the store and in May an officer was sold an Elux Legend 3500 in a test purchase.

The product, which “cannot legally be sold in the UK”, was taken “from a concealed and out-of-sight place behind the counter”.

Lifestyle Express, known as Top Shop, in Jesmond Gardens, Hartlepool. Pics via Google Maps.

Lifestyle Express, known as Top Shop, in Jesmond Gardens, Hartlepool. Pics via Google Maps.

Council officers and Cleveland Police executed a search warrant in June and “1,214 non-compliant devices were seized with an estimated total street value of £12,140”.

The case went before the local authority’s licensing sub-committee on Tuesday, August 29, where it was decided the store will have its alcohol licence suspended for six weeks.

Shops do not require a licence, however, to sell vapes or cigarettes.

But Neil Harrison, senior trading standards officer, told the meeting: “This has happened due to potentially wilful negligence or a deliberate act.

Committee chair Councillor Leisa Smith feared the shop would have carried on selling illegal vapes if it was not for the trading standards operation.

“If they are responsible for selling alcohol the concern is have things been done correctly in terms of alcohol sales too?”

Additional conditions will also be put in place which include increased CCTV coverage, extending Challenge 25 to all age restricted products, including vapes, and keeping invoices for 12 months.

The meeting heard vapes were seized from a room in the flat above the store and a staircase leading to it while 75 were found across three boxes under the counter.

Duncan Craig, representing the licence holder Aniruth Sivalingham, stressed he has not caused “any responsible authorities any issues” since taking the position in 2019 and “it won’t happen again”.

Mr Sivalingham admitted it was “his mistake” although he insisted the non-compliant vapes had been delivered to the store inadvertently and were withdrawn from sale after he returned from a weekend away.