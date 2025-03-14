A convenience store has been stripped of its licence over the discovery of bootleg cigarettes.

Two test purchases were carried out in October 2024 where officers were able to buy a packet of “counterfeit Lambert & Butler Silver cigarettes” on both occasions.

This came after in 2023 store bosses were given a “final warning” by trading standards chiefs after also selling bootleg cigarettes.

Bellevue Booze, in Sydenham Road, Hartlepool, has had its licence revoked after it was found to have sold counterfeit cigarettes.

The council’s licensing sub-committee met to review the premises licence for the store, which had been held by Belle Vue Booze, whose director Hadi Azagh is the store’s designated premises supervisor.

Committee chair Councillor Ben Clayton said “counterfeit tobacco has a hugely detrimental effect on public health” and therefore the committee decided to revoke the store’s licence.

This means the shop will not be able to sell alcohol although it can still open and the decision may be appealed.

Mr Azagh said at the meeting that he was “sorry” and asked for “another massive chance to run my business” to help “make money” to support his family.

He added: “I know that we made a mistake and I’m not making any excuses. It will never happen again.”

In regards to the October 2024 incidents, Mr Azagh noted “he wasn’t in the country” and “wasn’t totally sure who was working at the time”.

Council public health officials and Cleveland Police supported the review.

It comes after Belle Vue Convenience Store, in Belle Vue Way, was recently stripped of its licence after illegal vapes and counterfeit alcohol.