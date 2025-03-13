Hartlepool's latest HMO will 'provide living accommodation aimed at young professionals'

By Nic Marko
Published 13th Mar 2025, 09:47 BST
Plans have been approved to convert a former social club into a house in multiple occupation (HMO).

Proposals had been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council to bring the former NALGO social club building at 28 Westbourne Road back into use.

The plans from Ascend Property sought to transform the site, which has been vacant for more than two years, into a 12-bedroom HMO which will “provide living accommodation aimed at young professionals”.

The proposals went before the latest meeting of the council’s planning committee after 16 objections were lodged by residents along with a petition containing 120 signatures opposing the change of use.

Hartlepool' s former NALGO Social Club, in Westbourne Road, Hartlepool, is to be transformed into a 12-bedroomed HMO. Picture by FRANK REIDplaceholder image
Hartlepool' s former NALGO Social Club, in Westbourne Road, Hartlepool, is to be transformed into a 12-bedroomed HMO. Picture by FRANK REID

Concerns included that a HMO is “not a welcome addition” to the area along with worries around a potential rise in crime, anti-social behaviour, noise and disturbance as well as parking and traffic issues.

Yet councillors decided to approve the proposals in line with recommendations from officers.

Councillor Carole Thompson, who sits on the committee and represents the Foggy Furze ward where the site is located, said she was “absolutely in favour” of the development.

She said: “The building is massive and it’s falling apart. It needs so much doing to it.

“I think it’s a wonderful development because of the target audience, it’s about the group they’re putting in there. It’s about professional people who need a good place to live during the week.”

The meeting also heard reference checks will be carried out for all tenants and the applicant is aiming to house the likes of teachers, engineers and social workers.

Each of the bedrooms will have its own en-suite bathroom while the property will have two shared kitchen areas, one also featuring a living room, two communal studies, two laundry rooms and a further communal living area.

A planning statement submitted in support of the application outlined how the development would “bring the property back to life through sensitive repairs and new extensions that fulfil the potential” of the site.

It said: “Due to the high proportion of households in this ward being occupied by a single person, there should be demand for HMO properties in the area.”

It added they are aiming “to create high quality spaces that target long term tenants”.

Six existing car parking spaces will be retained while 12 new cycle spaces will be provided.

