Hartlepool's new Reform UK councillor stressed she is determined to work hard for residents and ensure the party has a "very, very good" future in the town.

Conservative Veronica Nicholson finished third and last with 151 votes.

The by-election was held after Labour’s Cameron Sharp resigned due to accepting a teaching position in a school managed by the local authority.

Reform’s Cllr Napper previously came in second to Labour’s Jonathan Brash in the July 2024 General Election and was a runner-up to Labour in the subsequent council Burn Valley by-election for the MP’s old seat.

Speaking after her victory, Cllr Napper said: “I was eyes wide open this time, hopeful, but fully aware of the hard work that’s involved and I’m fully aware of the hard work that’s yet to come.

“Some of the areas of Throston are beautiful but then there are others that need an awful lot of time and effort and money and care.”

Councillor Amanda Napper after her victory for Reform UK in the Hartlepool Borough Council by-election on May 1.

She noted her priorities include tackling rat and anti-social behaviour issues and added the campaign saw “banter and genuine good humour” from supporters of all political parties.

Speaking on the future for Reform in Hartlepool, she added: “I think it’s looking very, very, very good, because I’ll make sure it is. I’m a very determined person.

“I think people have woken up to the idea that politics is for everybody and I think we’ve got a lot of people re-engaged into politics.”

Her success marks the first time Reform has held a seat on the council since 2021 although Labour still leads the local authority with 23 councillors.

Labour’s Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash congratulated Cllr Napper and said people in the ward “sent a message” with the result and his party “have to take that back”.

He added: “They clearly in Throston aren’t feeling that Labour has delivered for them in the first 10 months we’ve been in government and we have to change that.

“We have total respect for the people in Hartlepool and we have to make sure their lives get better over the next three or four years because that’s what we’re elected to do.”