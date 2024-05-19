Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool’s MP says she will continue to put pressure on the government to “enforce the removal” of failed asylum seekers after the murder of Terence Carney.

Mr Carney was fatally stabbed in the street in a terrorist act by Moroccan asylum seeker Ahmed Alid while he was living at a hostel in Hartlepool last October.

After Alid was jailed for almost 45 years, MP Jill Mortimer said: "The murder of Terrance Carney is a tragic case, and my thoughts remain with the victim and the victim’s family. I hope that today’s sentencing has brought them some closure.

“Mr Carney was a victim of a failed asylum seeker who should never have been here in Hartlepool in the first place.

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer.

“Murderer Ahmed Alid had been turned down asylum in Germany and had been in the asylum system for years travelling around Europe. He will now spend the rest of his life inside our prison system.

“I continue to pressure the Government to enforce the removal of people whose asylum claims have been turned down and to speed up the vetting process, so that these people who travel across Europe making multiple asylum claims in multiple countries are under no circumstances granted stay in the UK.”

Teesside Crown Court heard that Alid entered the UK by ferry from Holland in December 2020.

Moroccan asylum seeker Ahmed Alid travelled around Europe for several years before entering the UK.

His asylum application was refused by the Home Office on November 3 last year while he was awaiting trial.

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has also said the Home Office made an “alarming catalogue of failures” in Alid’s case.