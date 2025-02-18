Plans have been lodged to demolish a fire-hit former care home building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department to knock down West View House, in West View Road, Hartlepool.

The application from Adam Hartley at North Bay Developments would see the disused care home site levelled and the land cleared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds the reasons for the demolition are that the building is “fire damaged” and “to facilitate redevelopment of the site.”

West View House, in West View Road, Hartlepool. Pic Via Google Maps.

Yet the future use of the land is unknown at this stage, with the proposals noting the area would be “redeveloped subject to a future planning application.”

Planning documents state, subject to permission being secured, it is hoped demolition would commence on site in early March, which would then take eight to 10 weeks to complete.

It is added work would be carried out by “an approved and suitably experienced specialist contractor” during the proposed operational hours of 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after firefighters spent more than six hours dealing with a blaze at the property in August 2022.

Five fire crews were on the scene, including an aerial appliance from as far away as Saltburn, with roof tiles removed to ensure no further spread.

Cleveland Fire brigade chiefs said it was “a challenging incident” as the building was “unsafe in certain areas and the fire was spreading in the roof space”.

The fire caused “40% damage” to the building, which is located near Westview Lodge Care Home, and water damage throughout.

A decision is expected to be made on the application by the end of February.