Reform increases its Durham County Council majority by winning Easington and Shotton by-election
Louise Penders came first in the Easington and Shotton poll on Thursday to be elected onto Durham County Council.
The by-election was called following the resignation of former Reform councillor John Bailey earlier this year due to illness.
The ward was resized as part of boundary changes ahead of the local elections in May.
Ms Penders secured 1,208 votes with Angela Surtees, of the Labour Party second on 523, and Independent Chris Hood third with 520 votes.
The latest win is another boost for the Reform after the party’s success earlier this year when it took control of the local authority for the first time.
Reflecting on her win, the new councillor, who has lived in Easington since 2018, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who has supported me with the campaign over the past few weeks.
The new Reform councillor also vowed to put the villages within the ward “back on the map in a positive light for all to see”
Ms Penders added: “Next week cannot come quick enough, and we can start getting things done for Easington and Shotton.
"One of my biggest priorities is getting youth groups set up for kids and teenagers. At the moment, there is nothing for them to do.”
Independent candidate Ivan Cochrane was fourth with 179 votes and was followed by Stephen Ashfield (Green Party) with 60 votes, Tony Stubbs (Conservatives) with 47 votes, Chukwuka Okuchukwu (Liberal Democrats) with 27 votes and Arlene Childs (independent) with 23 votes.
The turnout was 21.7% (2,589 votes) of the eligible electorate.
